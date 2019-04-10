The FIVE key questions facing Hartlepool United and Craig Hignett ahead of Aldershot trip

Hartlepool United travel to Aldershot this weekend - and there will be plenty on the agenda ahead of their trip.

Having lost their last two outings, Pools will be keen to bounce back against an Aldershot Town side fighting for National League survival.

Craig Hignett and Hartlepool United face some key questions

And with Craig Hignett set to face the press tomorrow morning, there are sure to be some key topics on the agenda prior to the long journey to the Recreation Ground.

Here's FIVE key questions that Hignett will likely face prior to the game:

What's the latest on the injury front?

Pools have had their fair share of injury troubles in recent weeks, but will they see any key players return against the Shots?

The lively Josh Hawkes was forced to sit out the defeat to Solihull Moors on Saturday, and Hignett will no doubt be asked to provide an update on his fitness ahead of the National League clash.

Updates may also be provided on Adam Bale and Danny Amos - both of whom missed out on Saturday - as well as longer term absentees Carl Magnay and Michael Raynes.

Have there been any developments in contract talks?

Hignett hinted a fortnight ago that discussions would begin with the players that Pools wanted to keep in the coming weeks - so has their been any progress on that front?

The vast majority of the first team squad will see their current deals expire in the summer and some big decisions will have to made on who to retain and who to release.

Indeed, there may have already been a breakthrough in talks with some players should those conversations have already begun.

What about Nicke Kabamba? Is a permanent deal still being eyed?

The striker revealed to the Mail that he was in talks over a permanent move to the Super 6 Stadium, with his agent having held discussions with Pools.

So is a deal still being pursued? And if so, how close is it to being a done deal?

A permanent agreement with the popular forward would be a real statement of intent ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer in the transfer market for Pools, and would no doubt be a signing which would leave supporters delighted.

Similar questions could be asked of fellow loanees Danny Amos and Luke Molyneux - with the latter in particular likely to be available come the summer.

Will we see many changes against Aldershot?

Hignett made only change prior to the defeat to Solihull, handing a recall to Fraser Kerr, but could we see some additional switches in personnel at the Recreation Ground?

With Pools comfortably sat in mid-table with only four games remaining, it may be tempting to hand some fringe players an opportunity to shine against Aldershot.

But there are ultimately still points to play for and, with Hartlepool keen to climb the table, it may be a case of not rocking the boat too much.

How is Luke Williams' comeback progressing?

It's been a common question at pre-match press conferences this season, but is the forward any closer to a Pools debut?

Having been blighted with injury blows since his arrival in the summer, there looks to be finally be some light at the end of the tunnel for the former Middlesbrough ace.

And Hignett may confirm whether he is likely to feature between now and the end of the campaign.