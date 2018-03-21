The latest on the fitness of Hartlepool United’s Michael Woods

Hartlepool United have been handed fitness boost with the news that Michael Woods will be FIT for tonight’s trip to Barrow.

Midfielder Woods limped out of the dramatic weekend 3-3 draw at AFC Flyde, having taken a knock midway through the first-half of the clash.

And in the run up tonight’s relegation six-pointer against the Cumbrians, who sit level on points with Pools and one place above them in the table after a weekend win, there had been fears Woods would be sidelined.

But, having had the injury checked over by the club’s medical staff over the last 48 hours, Woods has been declared fit.

The news means Bates has one less decision to make before deciding on his Holker Street XI, with top-scorer Woods’ eight goals this season making him a shoe-in to be given the nod from the off.

That means Jack Munns, who had a decent cameo on Saturday, is likely to again be on the Pools bench.

Devante Rodney is pushing for a recall to the starting XI, having helped conjure a point out of nothing for Bates’ men at the weekend with a 94th minute cracker.

Elsewhere, Scott Harrison is almost certain to return to the team after serving a one-game suspension for a red card against Boreham Wood.

He will replace Liam Donnelly, who is away on international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s.