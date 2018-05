Former Hartlepool United players and staff have been paying emotional tributes to Neale Cooper, who tragically died aged just 54.

Popular Cooper was admitted to hospital in a critical condition after a fall at his home in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday morning. The football community has been paying tribute to the larger than life character, a real legend at Victoria Park. Pools have also opened an online book of condolence for fans to leave their tributes to Cooper.