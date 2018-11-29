This is how Matthew Bates' record compares to other former Hartlepool United bosses

Matthew Bates was yesterday dismissed by Hartlepool United - but how does his record compare to other former Pools bosses?

We've taken a look at the win percentages of Pools' last ten permanent managers to see how Bates stacks-up compared to other figures who have parted company with Pools. And while Bates' record is far from outstanding - it looks significantly better than some. Scroll down and flick through the pages to see how he compares to other former Pools bosses:

1. Matthew Bates - 29.2% Excluding Bates' spell as caretaker boss, he racked up a win percentage of 29.2% during his brief spell in the Super 6 Stadium dugout.

2. Craig Harrison - 27.8% A marginally worse record than that of Bates, Harrison was dismissed earlier this year after securing just ten wins from his 36 games in charge at Pools.

3. David Jones - 17.6% It was hoped that the vastly-experienced Jones would save Pools from relegation to League Two, but he failed to deliver results during a short-lived stint in the North East.

4. Craig Hignett - 28.8% Hignett is now back in the dugout as caretaker manager, and his record during his permanent spell in charge was far from the worst Pools have seen.

