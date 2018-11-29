How does Matthew Bates' record compare to other sacked Hartlepool managers?

This is how Matthew Bates' record compares to other former Hartlepool United bosses

Matthew Bates was yesterday dismissed by Hartlepool United - but how does his record compare to other former Pools bosses?

We've taken a look at the win percentages of Pools' last ten permanent managers to see how Bates stacks-up compared to other figures who have parted company with Pools. And while Bates' record is far from outstanding - it looks significantly better than some. Scroll down and flick through the pages to see how he compares to other former Pools bosses:

Excluding Bates' spell as caretaker boss, he racked up a win percentage of 29.2% during his brief spell in the Super 6 Stadium dugout.

1. Matthew Bates - 29.2%

A marginally worse record than that of Bates, Harrison was dismissed earlier this year after securing just ten wins from his 36 games in charge at Pools.

2. Craig Harrison - 27.8%

It was hoped that the vastly-experienced Jones would save Pools from relegation to League Two, but he failed to deliver results during a short-lived stint in the North East.

3. David Jones - 17.6%

Hignett is now back in the dugout as caretaker manager, and his record during his permanent spell in charge was far from the worst Pools have seen.

4. Craig Hignett - 28.8%

