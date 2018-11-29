This is how Matthew Bates' record compares to other former Hartlepool United bosses
Matthew Bates was yesterday dismissed by Hartlepool United - but how does his record compare to other former Pools bosses?
We've taken a look at the win percentages of Pools' last ten permanent managers to see how Bates stacks-up compared to other figures who have parted company with Pools. And while Bates' record is far from outstanding - it looks significantly better than some. Scroll down and flick through the pages to see how he compares to other former Pools bosses:
1. Matthew Bates - 29.2%
Excluding Bates' spell as caretaker boss, he racked up a win percentage of 29.2% during his brief spell in the Super 6 Stadium dugout.