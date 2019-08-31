Torquay United 0-1 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, score updates and reaction
Hartlepool United have made the mammoth trip down to Torquay ahead of this afternoon’s match at Plainmoor (3pm kick-off).
Craig Hignett’s side go into the game on the back of a productive Bank Holiday weekend which saw them draw 0-0 at Chorley before beating Wrexham in style with a 4-2 win at Victoria Park.
Two more goals from Gime Toure see him lead the National League scoring charts going into this weekend’s round of fixtures as he’ll look to net his first goal away from home at Torquay.
Torquay are currently enjoying a positive start on their return to the fifth tier under Gary Johnson and sit three points above Pools going into today’s game.
Scroll down and refresh the page to see how events unfold at Plainmoor this afternoon...