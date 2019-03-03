Transfer exclusive: Hartlepool United eye summer move for ex-Middlesbrough defender - if National League rivals don't cash in now

Hartlepool United are ready to make a summer move for Robbie Tinkler - if Gateshead don’t cash out on the former Middlesbrough man in the next four weeks.

Pools are of a number of clubs monitoring Tinkler’s situation, but are not looking to sign the player before the end of this season.

Instead, the club would rather make a move for the 22-year-old in the summer, when Tinkler’s Heed contract comes to an end.

The Mail understands Tinkler has been offered new terms by the International Stadium outfit, but given the off-field issues, which are on going, it’s unlikely any of Gateshead’s key players will pen extended deals.

Those financial concerns could well see the Gateshead hierarchy cash in on Tinkler, as they did Fraser Kerr, who made his Pools debut in the 2-2 draw at Sutton United yesterday.

Pools are believed to be one of a number of National League clubs and one from the National League North who are keeping a tabs on Tinkler, but should he become available in June, it’s likely some clubs higher up the Football League foodchain could show their hand.

Former boss Matthew Bates missed out on Tinkler in the summer, with Heed stealing in to land the defender.

Meanwhile, Pools are still working on getting a defender over the line this week, with David Edgar their prime target.

Hignett is keen to do as much business as possible, now, in order to lighten the burden in pre-season.

“This is an important period for us,” said Hignett, whose side face relegation-threatened Dover on Saturday.

“We have got a list of targets and if we can get three or four done between now and the end of the season.

“If we do that players get the chance to know the lads, know the club, settle in and train with us - it saves me getting five or six coming together in the summer. That would help massively.

“The chairman has been all for that.”