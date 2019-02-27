Transfer latest as Hartlepool United look to tie down defender deal

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett is working around the clock to get a defender deal done in time for the weekend trip to Sutton United.

Pools are down to the bare bones at the back in terms of options, with availability so limited the manager may be forced to switch from three central defenders to two.

Carl Magnay has been ruled out for at least four weeks and is only likely to return for the final few games of the National League campaign, while a season-ending Achilles injury saw Michael Raynes sent back to Crewe Alexandra.

Add to that Peter Kioso will be serving the first of a two-game ban this weekend and it's easy to see why Hignett & Co are so keen to get another defender through the door.

A number of loan options and permanent deals are being explored by the club, after the Mail understands Raj Singh gave his manager the green light to add to his depleted ranks.

Former Newcastle United defender David Edgar has been spoken about as one possible option for Pools.

He is out of contract having returned from a two-year stint in North America.

The 31-year-old recently had a trial at Sunderland, as well as League One rivals Bradford City and League Two outfit Carlisle United.

One player who will not be signing for Pools is Enes Mahmutovic.

Despite some rumours to the contrary, the Mail understands Middlesbrough's Luxembourg international central defender is not in line for a temporary switch to the Super 6 Stadium.

As things stand Myles Anderson and inexperienced Aaron Cunningham are the only fit, available senior defenders in the Pools first-team squad.

At a push the likes of Kenton Richardson and Mark Kitching, full-backs by trade, could be drafted into the central three by Hignett.

Meanwhile, former Pools player Len Johnrose will be guest of honour at an HUFC supporters' trust event to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease.

Johnrose, who scored 16 goals in 81 appearances for Pools between 1992 and 1993, was diagnosed with the disease last year.

And on Saturday, March 9, the trust have put on a special race night at Hartlepool Catholic Club, with entertainment from comedian Lea Roberts and a pie and pea supper included in the ticket price.

The event starts at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £10, with cash raised going to the Len Johnrose Trust and the MND Association.

Earlier that day people can take in a special match between fans and members of the squad who beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in 1993 at the Sports Domes, Hartlepool. This kicks off at Noon.

For more information on either event, which bookend Pools' home clash with Dover Athletic, contact Andy Wilson on 07760 886 715.