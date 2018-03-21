Update: Hartlepool United takeover agreed

Raj Singh's Hartlepool United takeover has been agreed.

The Teesside businessman's bid to buy the club looked dead in the water less than 24 hours ago after owner John Blackledge was rumoured to have moved the financial goalposts on the deal, which had been verbally agreed.

But after a telephone conversation this morning, differences between Sage Investments' Blackledge and Singh were ironed out. And talks between the two's legal teams has, this afternoon, brought an agreement for the sale of the club.

The Mail understands negotiations between former Darlington chairman Singh and Blackledge's lawyers will continue through the night, in order to get the deal over the line.