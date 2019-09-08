Gime Toure goes close to scoring during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Woking at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Yes, Woking had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside and the handball that led to Liam Noble’s penalty to open the scoring was slightly harsh on the visitors though still the correct decision.

But the home side had numerous attacks and chances throughout the duration of the game so when Craig Hignett claimed it was ‘two points dropped’ for Pools following the match, he certainly had a case.

Gime Toure, who was excellent on the night, just lacked the final finish on more than one occasion and should have really added at least one to his five goals at Victoria Park so far this season.

Jason Kennedy also came close on two occasions and Liam Noble also saw a decent effort blocked.

On chances alone, Pools should have been comfortably ahead by the time Woking substitute Paul Hodges netted an emphatic equaliser from 20-yards with 10-minutes of normal time left to play.

It was a strike out of nothing by the visitors but a justified one given their erroneously disallowed goal in the first half.

But Hodges could also count himself somewhat fortunate to remain on the field following a late challenge on Gus Mafuta that should have warranted a second yellow card.

Perhaps VAR is needed in the National League too!

After seeing Hignett’s substitutions prove effective in recent weeks, there was a sense of frustration that the late introductions of Nicky Featherstone and Gavan Holohan didn’t give either enough time to make an impact on the game.

Despite Pools’ relative comfort after taking the lead, the overall result was a fair one when taking everything into account.

Two well organised and disciplined teams both vying to win made for a decent game of football in front of the BT Sport cameras.