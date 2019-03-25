'We made Hartlepool look good': Wrexham boss delivers damning verdict after Pools defeat

Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes believes his side made Hartlepool 'look good' during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at the Super 6 Stadium.

The Dragons missed the chance to go top of the table, after a Josh Hawkes penalty gave Pools all three points in the National League.

Despite the defeat, Wrexham remain third in the division, but have played three games more than league leaders Leyton Orient, who sit a point above them.

Hughes, who took charge of Wrexham in January, didn't hold back after the game and made no excuses for his side's performance.

"We weren’t good enough if I am being totally brutally honest," Hughes told the Evening Leader.

"I’ve said to the players in there, this one hurts more than Barrow for me; you can use excuses about Barrow even though I didn’t like to, the conditions were a big element and individual errors cost us the game, but his one we made Hartlepool look good and that disappoints me."

The result means Hartlepool have lost just two of their last ten league games, a run Pools boss Craig Hignett put down to hard work.

Yet Hughes believes his side could have performed much better and warned his players they must improve.

"I don’t want any of my teams making opposition teams look good, that is not the way I want to manage a team, today we did at times," added Hughes.

"We were second best and that is the harsh reality of it, the players need to look at themselves and stand up, they have got to be counted."