'We will not chuck it in' - Liam Noble urges fans to stick with Hartlepool United's players as National League dream fades

Liam Noble has urged Hartlepool United fans to stick with the players, as they bid to give Poolies something to shout about on home turf.

Pools' home form this season, and well before that, has been poor, which has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Noble accepts the squad have been deserving of stick at times this season - but he says the players will never throw in the towel, as they bid to keep fans onside in the final throes of yet another failed attempt to get out of the National League.

"I am a North East lad - they just want to see us run, put 100% into every tackle - if you do that you get clapped off," he said of fans' support ahead of a return to the Super 6 Stadium this weekend.

"North East fans are all the same. It's a better atmosphere because we have played better.

"We are not a team who will chuck it in. But recently things have worked for us out there and the fans see that.

"It works both ways if you give 100% the fans will sing."

Pools host relegation-threatened Dover Athletic at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, kick off 3pm.