What type of player is Matthew Bates looking to sign this summer? The manager talks transfers and player traits

Matthew Bates has revealed versatility is going to be a key trait of the players he recruits at Hartlepool United this summer.

And he thinks new signing Myles Anderson fits the bill perfectly for Pools moving forward.

Bates is set to run with a much tighter squad in terms of numbers and budget, than was afforded to Craig Harrison this time last year.

With that in mind he’s keen to land players who are not only capable of excelling in their chosen position, but are also able to fill in wherever is require.

Former Chester and Torquay defender Anderson can do just that.

Pools new boy Myles Anderson.

"I want to recruit players who can fit in to different formations and Myles can certainly do that," said Bates.

"The fact he can play in a number of positions and he ticks all the boxes for us.

"We were very pleased to get the deal done."

So what kind of player can Poolies expect in Anderson?

"He's a good age at 28, he’s got experience playing in Italy and the National League in recent seasons too," said Bates.

"Myles is good on the ball and composed when there is time to be but he’s also very aggressive when needed so he’s exactly the type of defender I wanted to bring in.

"He's very professional so that means he’ll not only be good for the team but also for the younger lads who can see how he is at training and follow his example."