This is when Hartlepool United could face Haringey Borough or Yeovil in the FA Cup first round
Hartlepool United have drawn away from home to either Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town in the first round of the FA Cup.
Pools secured their place in the draw following a narrow 1-0 win over Brackley Town, the fixture against either Harringey Borough or Yeovil Town will take place on the weekend of November 9.
Winning sides in the first round will receive £36,000, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.
Second round ties will take place on November 30 with £54,000 paid out to the winners. The coveted third-round ties will take place on 4 January with a whopping £135,000 paid out to the winners.
Here’s the draw in full:
IPSWICH TOWN v LINCOLN CITY
OXFORD CITY v SOLIHULL MOORS
CRAWLEY TOWN v SCUNTHORPE UNITED
HARROGATE TOWN v PORTSMOUTH
COLCHESTER UNITED v COVENTRY CITY
SUNDERLAND v GILLINGHAM
DULWICH HAMLET v CARLISLE UNITED
BOLTON WANDERERS v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
YORK CITY v ALTRINCHAM
CHESTERFIELD OR WREXHAM v ROCHDALE
MAIDSTONE UNITED v TORQUAY UNITED
LEYTON ORIENT v MALDON & TIPTREE
CHIPPENHAM TOWN v NORTHAMPTON
HARINGEY BOROUGH OR YEOVIL v HARTLEPOOL UNITED
CAMBRIDGE UNITED v EXETER CITY
WHITBY TOWN OR STOURBRIDGE v WELLING UNITED OR EASTLEIGH
BURTON ALBION v SALFORD CITY
FOREST GREEN v SUTTON OR BILLERECHY
BRISTOL ROVERS v BROMLEY
EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WOKING v NOTTS COUNTY
WALSALL v DARLINGTON
NANTWICH TOWN v AFC FYLDE
AFC WIMBLEDON v DONCASTER ROVERS
HAYS & YEDDING OR POOLE TOWN v OXFORD UNITED
SHREWSBURY TOWN v BRADFORD CITY
GRIMSBY TOWN v NEWPORT COUNTY
GATESHEAD v OLDHAM
MANSFIELD TOWN v CHORLEY
DOVER ATHLETIC v SOUTHEND UNITED
TRANMERE ROVERS v WYCOMBE WANDERERS
CARSHOLTON ATHLETIC v BOSTON UNITED
CHELTENHAM TOWN v SWINDON TOWN
ACCRINGTON STANLEY v CREWE
POTTERS BAR OR BARNET v FLEETWOOD TOWN
MACCLESFIELD v KINGSTONIAN
MAIDENHEAD UNITED v WEALDSTONE v ROTHERHAM UNITED
BLACKPOOL v MORECAMBE
MK DONS v PORT VALE
STEVENAGE v PETERBOROUGH UNITED
CHICHESTER get a bye into the second round