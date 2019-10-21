This is when Hartlepool United could face Haringey Borough or Yeovil in the FA Cup first round

Hartlepool United have drawn away from home to either Haringey Borough or Yeovil Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

By James Copley
Monday, 21st October 2019, 7:54 pm
Hartlepool United now know their FA Cup first-round opponents.

Pools secured their place in the draw following a narrow 1-0 win over Brackley Town, the fixture against either Harringey Borough or Yeovil Town will take place on the weekend of November 9.

Winning sides in the first round will receive £36,000, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.

Second round ties will take place on November 30 with £54,000 paid out to the winners. The coveted third-round ties will take place on 4 January with a whopping £135,000 paid out to the winners.

Here’s the draw in full:

IPSWICH TOWN v LINCOLN CITY

OXFORD CITY v SOLIHULL MOORS

CRAWLEY TOWN v SCUNTHORPE UNITED

HARROGATE TOWN v PORTSMOUTH

COLCHESTER UNITED v COVENTRY CITY

SUNDERLAND v GILLINGHAM

DULWICH HAMLET v CARLISLE UNITED

BOLTON WANDERERS v PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

YORK CITY v ALTRINCHAM

CHESTERFIELD OR WREXHAM v ROCHDALE

MAIDSTONE UNITED v TORQUAY UNITED

LEYTON ORIENT v MALDON & TIPTREE

CHIPPENHAM TOWN v NORTHAMPTON

HARINGEY BOROUGH OR YEOVIL v HARTLEPOOL UNITED

CAMBRIDGE UNITED v EXETER CITY

WHITBY TOWN OR STOURBRIDGE v WELLING UNITED OR EASTLEIGH

BURTON ALBION v SALFORD CITY

FOREST GREEN v SUTTON OR BILLERECHY

BRISTOL ROVERS v BROMLEY

EBBSFLEET UNITED OR WOKING v NOTTS COUNTY

WALSALL v DARLINGTON

NANTWICH TOWN v AFC FYLDE

AFC WIMBLEDON v DONCASTER ROVERS

HAYS & YEDDING OR POOLE TOWN v OXFORD UNITED

SHREWSBURY TOWN v BRADFORD CITY

GRIMSBY TOWN v NEWPORT COUNTY

GATESHEAD v OLDHAM

MANSFIELD TOWN v CHORLEY

DOVER ATHLETIC v SOUTHEND UNITED

TRANMERE ROVERS v WYCOMBE WANDERERS

CARSHOLTON ATHLETIC v BOSTON UNITED

CHELTENHAM TOWN v SWINDON TOWN

ACCRINGTON STANLEY v CREWE

POTTERS BAR OR BARNET v FLEETWOOD TOWN

MACCLESFIELD v KINGSTONIAN

MAIDENHEAD UNITED v WEALDSTONE v ROTHERHAM UNITED

BLACKPOOL v MORECAMBE

MK DONS v PORT VALE

STEVENAGE v PETERBOROUGH UNITED

CHICHESTER get a bye into the second round