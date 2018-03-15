Who is in and who is out? Matthew Bates provides Pools injury update

Hartlepool United caretaker Matthew Bates is weighing up whether to throw recently returned Jack Munns straight into his starting XI.

Pools travel to AFC Fylde tomorrow looking to record just their second National League win since November.

And even though the manager will have to do so without the services of suspended Scott Harrison, after his needless red card against Boreham Wood last weekend, Bates is delighted to have creative spark Munns available again.

"Jack played 45 minutes against Dunston and has a some training under his belt now," said Bates, whose side hover just three points above the fifth tier dropzone.

"I wanted to throw him in last weekend but it was maybe a bit too soon.

"If he comes through training the rest of the week then he has a chance of starting on Saturday.

"It is good to have another option in the forward areas."

Apart from Harrison and Munns it is as you were for Bates and Pools.

Luke George is the only player who Bates has a real concern about. It was revealed last week that he could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

"Luke (George) is going to be out a long time, but apart from that and Scotty Harrison being suspended we are OK," said Bates.

Defender Liam Donnelly will be available this weekend but will be missing for the midweek clash with Barrow, which is live on BT Sports, due to his recent call-up to the Northern Ireland under-21 squad for their European Championship qualifiers.