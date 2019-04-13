Why Hartlepool United fans should be 'proud' of their impact on the squad - according to manager Craig Hignett

Craig Hignett believes that Hartlepool United supporters should be proud of the impact they have had on the club this campaign.

While the atmosphere at the Super 6 Stadium was described as ‘poisonous’ by striker Jake Cassidy, Hignett believes that the club’s loyal support has buoyed his players in recent weeks - helping to inspire some memorable comebacks.

And although it hasn’t been plain sailing throughout another tumultuous campaign, the Hartlepool manager believes that supporters can be ‘proud’of their impact this campaign.

“We’ve had ups and downs this season, and sticky patches where it has gone a bit toxic, but all the crowd want to see is someone giving 100 per cent and having a go,” said Hignett.

“If you see the atmosphere around the place now, it’s great.

“The fans come, they get behind the lads, they stick with them - even when we go a goal down, they’ve done that and we’ve managed to turn it around.

“The whole place is in a better place and the lads have the type of spirit where if they do have a setback, they don’t let it affect them because they know they’ve got the ability to come back and win the game.

“The crowd have seen the effort the lads and have put in and they’ve responded, so everyone should be proud of themselves.”

The supporters’ impact was once again seen on Saturday afternoon, as they continued to back goalkeeper Scott Loach following his error which handed Solihull Moors all three points.

And Hignett has revealed that the experienced stopper has suffered no hangover from that experience in training this week ahead of the trip to Aldershot Town this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

“He’s been great,” said Hignett of Loach.

“He apologised after the game, but there was no need to apologise - he kept us in it in the first half with some tremendous saves.

“He’s been fine in training.”