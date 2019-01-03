Why Jake Cassidy is the best striker in the National League - according to an ex-Hartlepool midfielder

Former Hartlepool United midfielder Simon Walton has hailed Jake Cassidy as the best striker in the National League as he prepares to return to the Super 6 Stadium.

Walton, who is currently in caretaker charge of Maidstone United, has seen Caddisy's abilities at first-hand during his loan spell at the Gallagher Stadium.

While Cassidy only managed two goals during his time with the Stones, he left a lasting impression at the club - who were keen to keep him beyond the initial spell.

And although Walton confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Pools, who believes that the 25-year-old is destined for a future at a higher level.

Cassidy, who has returned to the North East as new manager Richard Money assesses the squad he inherited, is in line to feature against Maidstone this weekend.

And if he does line-up against the Stones, then Walton believes his side will have to deal with the best frontman in the National League.

"He's been brilliant," he admitted, speaking to Kent Online.

"If he performs like that, he's the best No.9 in this league.

"I haven’t seen a better striker than him in this league so far this season at what he does.

"He knew he was going back a couple of weeks ago and to keep putting in the fight and desire he shows, credit to him.

"We wish him all the best but we haven’t ruled anything out.

"There’s still discussions ongoing but for the moment it looks like he’ll be going back.

"He got a round of applause in the dressing room for what he’s done for us because without him we would be in big trouble.

"If he goes back and carries on doing what he’s been doing here then I don’t think he’ll be playing at this level for much longer."

Cassidy netted twice in the league for the Stones, who are now eyeing new recruits before their trip to face Pools.