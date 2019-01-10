Why new signing Danny Amos 'couldn't wait' to team-up with Hartlepool United

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says full-back Danny Amos 'couldn't wait' to join Hartlepool United - as he looks to adapt to the rigours of senior football.

Amos, who has made a handful of senior appearances for his parent club, has joined Pools on a half-season loan deal as he looks to secure regular first team.

That is something he has been starved of at the Keepmoat Stadium during the current campaign, with minor injuries and the impressive form of more senior left-backs threatening to halt his progression.

But having now teamed-up with Richard Money's side until the end of the season, the Northern Ireland U19 international will be looking to push on.

And McCann believes that the move will benefit his youngster in the long-term - and revealed that it was one Amos was keen to make in order to secure regular first team football.

“I think it’s a great move for him," McCann told the Doncaster Free Press.

“Most important for Danny now is to play football and it’s a wee bit like the case for some of the other lads to. It's trying to get them some men’s football.

“The standard doesn’t really bother me, where they go.

“But it’s great to see a National League club have taken Danny.

“The lads can play as many U23 games and train as much as possible but they need to play.

“As soon as I spoke to Danny about it, he couldn’t wait.

“It's great for him and hopefully he comes back in the summer a more mature, physical and men’s-football-ready Danny Amos.”

McCann was also keen to praise Pools and Money - whom he feels will allow Amos to flourish during his time in the North East.

“It's a good club, Hartlepool," he added.

"Richard Money is a good, experienced manager and I’m sure he’ll get the best out of Danny.

“It's a win-win for all parties."