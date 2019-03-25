Will Hartlepool United be active in the transfer market before Thursday's National League deadline? Craig Hignett discusses the issue

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett admits he is ready to accept defeat in his bid to land his summer targets early.

Pools have been very busy in recent weeks adding the likes of Fraser Kerr from Gateshead, as well as snapping up Adam Bale from Sunderland and David Edgar and Gavan Holohan on free transfers.

Hignett had hoped to conclude much of his summer business prior to the closure of the National League's registration deadline for this season, but he now accepts many of his plans will have to be shelved.

Players have to be registered to play in the fifth tier prior to Thursday's 5pm deadline.

When asked by the Mail whether Pools will be busy this week, Hignett replied: "I don't think so.

"We have tried really hard, but for one reason or another, players want to stay at clubs, don't want to let their clubs down. I understand that.

"It wasn't for the want of trying.

"We will probably now revisit it in the summer."

Edgar is set to return to the Pools XI this weekend, having been on the bench for Canada's fixture against French Guiana.