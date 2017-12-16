Workington 1 Hartlepool United 0: Match report, FA Trophy humiliation for Pools

Hartlepool United suffered FA Trophy humiliation when they were dumped out of the competition at Workington.

Pools had the majority of the tie at Borough Park bit could not find the net against the Evo stik side.

And the Reds were rewarded for their performance when striker Scott Allison struck a superb left-fooyt volley eight minutes from time.

Tomi Adeloye today made his first Pools start for this afternoon’s FA Trophy first round tie at Workington.

The striker's elevation to the starting XI was one of four Pools changes to his starting XI.

Craig Harrison was without Carl Magnay (ill) and Michael Ledger (groin) while Kenton Richardson (broken nose) was also ruled out.

Scott Harrison returned to the team, partnering Louis Laing at centre-back, with Liam Donnelly switched to right-baxck and Blair Adams starting at left back.

Lewis Hawkins was restoted to the central midfield spot left vacant by Donnelly's positional move.

Nicky Deverdics moved upfield with Adeloye to support Jake Cassidy up top. Jack Munns and Rhys Oates dropped to the bench, where they were joined by Jonathan Franks who has missed the last four matches with a hamstring strain.

Conditions were heavy at Borough Park but Workington had no problems.

In fact, there were almost 2-0 up in the first five minutes.

Pools were grateful to Loach who saved well from Sam Joel whose shot carried on towards goal with Liam Donnelly clearing off the line.

And seconds later, Scott Allison's lob went just wide of the target.

Pools made their first visit to the home box on 15 minutes, Woods shooting just wide from the edge of the area after good work by Hawkins and Donnelly.

The away side were presented with a great position in the 22nd minute when Woods was brought down 25 yards out.

It looked tailor-made for Deverdics but Donnelly took it and couldn't clear the red wall.

Pools came close to taking a 34th-minute lead when Deverdics supplied a fine cross which Woods looked set to head home, only for Aaran Taylor to make the point-blank save.

And from Deverdics corner, Donnelly was unable to make a clean connection with his shot.

After the break, Pools made a decent start with Cassidy heading over from Deverdics cross.

Pools went close to a 54th-minute lead with Taylor making a stunning save at his top left corner to thwart Deverdics' 25-yards free-kick.

And from Deverdics corner, Donnelly saw his effort cleared.

There was little from Workington in the second period though Symington's left-foot shot bobbling wide in the 73rd minute, while his ambitious long-ranger seven minutes

Out of the blue, Workington snatched the winner.

Sub Nathan Waterston did superbly down right and from his cross ALLISON volleyed in with his left foot.

Pools went straight back on the attack and sub Franks had a shot cleared off line with Woods shooting over soon after.

There was further pressure but low and weak Rodney and Oates shots were easily saved by the keeper.

FULL-TIME:

WORKINGTON 1

HARTLEPOOL UNITED 0

Workington: Taylor, Douglas, Wordsworth, Calvert, Rowntree, Tinnion, Wright, McLuckie, Symington (Earl 88), Allison, Joel (waterston 75).

Unused subs: Fowler, Whitehead, Wilson

Goal: Allison 8q2

Pools: Loach, Donnelly, Harrison, Laing, Adams, Hawkins, Woods, Newton (Rodney 65), Deverdics (Franks 78), Cassidy, Adeloye (Oates 60)

Subs: Catterick, Munns

Booked: Hawkins 60, 90

Sent off Hawkins

Referee: S Lucas

Att: 771