While Pools may not be set to mount a promotion push this term, there is still plenty to play for with both promotion and relegation battles set to rage on. With that in mind, we've taken a look at the key fixtures around the National League this weekend

1. Game of the weekend: Salford City v Barnet A clash which could have big implications at both ends of the table - with Salford City still eyeing the league title and Barnet keen to move themselves further away from relegation danger.

2. Its a must-win for Salford The Class of 92-backed side know that three points is essentially a must in this clash as they sit four points behind current leaders Leyton Orient - having played a game more.

3. Wrexham handed pre-Pools boost The Dragons could hand debuts to two new signings, with ex-Swansea midfielder Kemy Agustein having penned a short-term deal and Norwich youngster Anthony Spyrou joining on loan. Their availability could provide a big boost.

4. Pools will be without two key men Craig Hignett will be forced to reshuffle his pack defensively, with ex-Newcastle ace David Edgar and Doncaster loanee Danny Amos absent this weekend as they jet off for international duty.

