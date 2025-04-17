Hartlepool United's annual fancy dress theme revealed

Fans queue up at the Victoria Ground before an FA Cup match against Darlington in January 1955.

Hartlepool United have revealed the theme of their fancy dress for this year's final away game of the season, next weekend's trip to Rochdale.

Pools are asking fans to don flat caps for the trip to Greater Manchester, with supporters set to bring a nostalgic feel to the terraces at Spotland.

Pools have made headlines for 15 years thanks to their hugely popular fancy dress tradition, with fans descending on the likes of Walsall, Bristol Rovers, Brentford, Charlton, Crawley, Tranmere, Barrow, Plymouth, Dorking, Carlisle, Cheltenham and Scunthorpe kitted out in costumes ranging from Stormtroopers to Smurfs.