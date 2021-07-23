Hartlepool United's fifth pre-season friendly revealed

Pools will face Dunston UTS at the UTS Stadium next Friday (7pm kick-off).

So far in pre-season Dave Challinor’s side have side have beaten Runcorn Linnets 9-1, lost 1-0 at Spennymoor Town and are currently preparing for Saturday’s match at Gateshead (3pm kick-off).

They will then face Blyth Spartans at Croft Park on Tuesday evening (7pm kick-off) before returning to Gateshead to face Northern League Premier Division One side Dunston.

UTS Stadium, Dunston.

