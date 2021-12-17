Hartlepool United's game away to Colchester United OFF due to covid cases in Pools camp

The EFL was informed on Friday morning and the game was called off.

A date for the rearranged fixture has not yet been announced but football is facing a crisis with several games across the EFL and Premier League now postponed this weekend.

A Pools statement on the club website read: “Our EFL League two fixture against Colchester United tomorrow has been postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“The game has been postponed due to a breakout of positive Covid cases within our first team squad.

“Full information on rescheduling the game will be released in due course.”

Pools are not currently due to play again until Boxing Day when they make the trip to Mansfield Town.

A Colchester United statement read: "Colchester United's game against Hartlepool United on Saturday has been postponed.

“The visitors have returned a number of positive COVID-19 cases amongst their squad, and advised that they would need to postpone the game.

“The EFL were informed and the game was called off on Friday morning.

“Details for the rearranged match will be announced in due course.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.