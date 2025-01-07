Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's certainly never boring at Hartlepool United and the first half of the 2024/25 National League season has been no different.

The first glaringly controversial moment occurred while the dust was still settling on a distinctly underwhelming 23/24 campaign for Pools, who flirted with relegation, fired John Askey and ended up finishing 12th.

Had it not been for Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips, who was appointed as Askey's successor in late January, things could have been a lot worse.

The former England international, who led South Shields to promotion to the National League North in his first managerial role, won four of his first five matches to help steer Pools clear of the relegation zone.

Experienced frontman Gary Madine has scored five goals in his last five games as Pools have edged towards the play-off places following a revival of their fortunes under Lennie Lawrence. Picture by Frank Reid.

Of course, it wasn't perfect and Phillips' initial progress started to stagnate before Pools shipped seven goals during a humbling defeat, their worst in almost 30 years, at rivals Gateshead in March.

Even so, Phillips looked to be a promising young manager with a stellar playing career behind him, a big reputation in the footballing world and big plans for Pools to boot.

Despite a 4-3 win over relegated Dorking Wanderers on the final day of the campaign that saw Pools finish the season on a respectable 60 points, Phillips left a week later after the club made the contentious decision not to offer him a new contract.

Pools moved quickly to appoint Darren Sarll, who was strongly linked with the job back in January, but the fallout from Phillips' departure continued to drag on, with the one-time European Golden Shoe winner alleging through his representatives that the club had withdrawn their offer of a two-year deal.

Despite the controversial manner of the appointment, it wasn't long before Pools fans were looking to the future and dreaming of promotion under Sarll, who had led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs in the past.

After a slow start to the summer, Pools started to make some positive moves in the transfer market and the likes of Adam Campbell, fresh from winning promotion to League One with Crawley, Jack Hunter, Nathan Sheron, Luke Charman, Adam Smith and Billy Sass-Davies all arrived to bolster Sarll's ranks.

Although many fans were frustrated at the club's decision to increase season ticket prices, there was a sense that Sarll's no-nonsense manner and refreshingly focused approach to his transfer business might be just what Pools needed.

Following a decent pre-season, Pools made the long trip to Yeovil with a new-look midfield, a new manager and a renewed sense of optimism as they prepared to begin their National League campaign in Somerset.

The trip made an inauspicious start when the team bus broke down and it took Pools a little over eight hours to make it to the South West.

However, things were looking up on the pitch as Jack Hunter's debut goal helped Sarll make a winning start to life as Pools boss.

Indeed, Pools kept three clean sheets in a row as they accumulated seven points from their opening three games but it wasn't long before the wheels started to fall off and the self-styled "Uncle Darren" became the subject of increasing criticism from the frustrated fanbase.

Pools failed to score in almost seven hours at home, received four red cards in their first 10 matches, were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage and were beginning to slide down the National League table at an alarming rate.

To make matters worse, Sarll alienated supporters when he referred to them as "clever Dicks" and angered fans when he alleged he was receiving an "unacceptable level of personal abuse" from the terraces.

Nor did things seem entirely harmonious in the dressing room, with Adam Campbell calling his first few months at Pools the most frustrating of his entire career while Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 38 goals between them last season, were both dropped to the bench.

In the end, Sarll departed after 15 games, winning just four of those; in truth, it was a bit of a surprise that he lasted as long as he did following one of the most divisive managerial reigns in the club's recent history.

Step forward - again - Lennie Lawrence, who took over initially as caretaker manager before being appointed permanent boss until the end of the season after picking up five points from his opening three games.

Lawrence, who turned 77 in December, would not be left all to his own devices however and Pools appointed former Woking boss Anthony Limbrick, widely expected to be the veteran's eventual successor, as the club's new head coach while Gavin Skelton arrived as the new first team coach following a long and successful spell as Carlisle's assistant manager.

Despite a 5-3 defeat to York a couple of days after the new managerial set-up was revealed, Pools have gone from strength to strength since the change in the dugout, winning five and drawing five of Lawrence's 12 league games so far.

The new coterie of coaches haven't tried to reinvent the wheel but Pools have changed their approach both in and out of possession, with a greater emphasis on attacking play coupled with a more recognisable and organised structure out of possession.

The likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Adam Campbell and David Ferguson, all important players who struggled under Sarll, have started to shine and Pools have moved to within three points of the National League play-offs.

The win over in-form Oldham, who arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last eight league games, on New Year's Day represented the high point of Lawrence's tenure so far and was probably the most complete performance of the campaign.

Now, Pools are starting to be touted as genuine play-off contenders, with Lawrence's side heading into the new year full of confidence and with plenty of momentum.

Pools still have a fair bit to do and are set to travel to Barnet, who haven't lost at home all season, this weekend.

The division is also fiercely competitive, with just 13 points separating fifth placed Oldham and Tamworth, who are 16th.

Rochdale, who currently occupy the last remaining play-off spot, have three games in hand on Pools but Lawrence's side will also have sixth placed Solihull Moors, who are just five points clear after the same number of games, in their sights.

After their trip to Barnet, Pools have a far more favourable run of fixtures and will fancy their chances of further closing the gap between themselves and the top seven.

As Lawrence pointed out last week, Pools will need to maintain their home form while taking points off some of the teams around them if they're to squeeze into the play-offs, but on current form that is starting to look more and more realistic.

While the first half of the season might be remembered more for managerial mishaps, Pool fans will be keenly hoping the second half of the campaign will live long in the memory for all the right reasons.