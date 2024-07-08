Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goalkeeper Pete Jameson, who spent last season on loan at Hartlepool United, has signed for local rivals Darlington.

The 31-year-old returns to the Quakers, where he was an integral part of the side that rose from the EvoStik League First Division through to the National League North.

The experienced stopper reunites with manager Steve Watson, who signed him for York in the summer of 2019.

Jameson, who was released by Harrogate at the end of June, had been linked with a return to Pools, who are in need of at least one new goalkeeper.

He endured an indifferent spell at Victoria Park, starting as second choice, breaking into the side but losing his place after one clean sheet in 11 games but improving towards the end of the campaign under Kevin Phillips, keeping three successive home clean sheets.

Even so, in goal was, arguably, the most persistently problematic position for Pools last season.

Most supporters felt it was the right time for promotion-winning stopper Ben Killip to move on, despite a sensational final performance against Dave Challinor's Stockport.

For a goalkeeper who made 133 league appearances for Pools, helped them win promotion from the National League and was an ever-present on their return to League Two, there was not a lot of love lost between Killip and the fanbase.

The 28-year-old lost his place in the second half of his final season at Pools after a series of unconvincing performances, with his indifferent distribution and struggles from crosses coming to the fore.

He was allowed to move to League One promotion hopefuls Barnsley, while manager John Askey moved to bring in Jameson and Joel Dixon.

At the time, it seemed like sensible business. It had been a long time since Pools could choose from two genuine number ones but the arrivals of Jameson, who won promotion to the National League under Askey at York, and Dixon, a National League title winner with Barrow and bona fide Bluebirds legend, looked like being two keepers capable of replacing Killip.

The reality was far more complicated. Dixon arrived after a difficult two year spell with Bolton, where he managed just 24 league appearances and appeared to have lost his confidence.

He looked nervous even in pre-season, but just about did enough to start the campaign as number one.

He failed to convince as Pools rose to the top of the league, but the impressive performances of those in front of him papered over the cracks.

It was not until a trip to Chesterfield, when his mistake at the death cost Pools a point, that things came to a head.

He was taken out of the firing line for two months but continued to struggle after his return to the side. It was, in truth, probably as much a relief to him as it was to supporters when he was dropped again in March after managing just one clean sheet in 26 appearances.

Jameson, initially at least, fared little better. He kept one, rather fortuitous, clean sheet in 11 outings before he was returned to back-up duties.

Like Dixon, he struggled to make a positive impression and was widely criticised for lacking agility and mobility.

However, to his great credit, he was a goalkeeper transformed following his recall by Kevin Phillips - one of his childhood heroes - in March.

Helped by the assured presence of January arrivals Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall, he kept three successive home clean sheets and produced a string of eye-catching saves on the road against the likes of Rochdale, Eastleigh and Dorking Wanderers.

21-year-old Slovenian Zan-Luk Leban appears to be, at this stage, one of the names most heavily linked with Pools.

He spent last season on loan at National League North side Farsley Celtic, where he played 41 times, and so a step up to the fifth tier seems like a natural progression for the young stopper.

He came through the ranks in his homeland, where he was rumoured to have attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, while he went on trial at Barcelona when he was 15. He signed for Everton in 2019, where he remains under contract until the summer of 2025 after doing enough to earn a new deal.

Sarll admitted last week that a new goalkeeper was among his top priorities and it's unlikely that Pools will be too keen to head into the new campaign with just Dixon on their books.

Throughout the summer, the boss has refused to rush into his business and there's no suggestion the club, who are exploring a number of options in-between the sticks, are panicking as the new National League season draws ever closer.