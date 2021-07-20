Hartlepool United's iconic 2020-21 National League promotion squad: Where are they now?
It has been one month since Hartlepool United secured promotion from the National League to League Two and a lot has changed since.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:30 pm
On June 20, 2021, Dave Challinor’s side beat Torquay United on penalties to seal their place back in the Football League.
Several players have since moved on, returned to their parent clubs and even found new clubs while others have remained at Pools for the upcoming League Two season.
Here’s a look through every player part of the Pools squad when the club was promoted last month and where they are now...
