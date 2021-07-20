Nicky Featherstone and Ryan Donaldson of Hartlepool United lift the Vanarama National League Trophy during the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate on June 20, 2021 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United's iconic 2020-21 National League promotion squad: Where are they now?

It has been one month since Hartlepool United secured promotion from the National League to League Two and a lot has changed since.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:30 pm

On June 20, 2021, Dave Challinor’s side beat Torquay United on penalties to seal their place back in the Football League.

Several players have since moved on, returned to their parent clubs and even found new clubs while others have remained at Pools for the upcoming League Two season.

Here’s a look through every player part of the Pools squad when the club was promoted last month and where they are now...

1. Gavan Holohan - Hartlepool United

The Irish midfielder played a crucial role in Pools' promotion with 11 goals over the course of the 2020-21 campaign. His future at the club was never really in question as he was already contracted until the end of the 2021-22 season.

2. David Ferguson - Hartlepool United

Another key player who was already tied down for the new season having signed a two-year deal last season.

3. Joe Grey - Hartlepool United

The teenager missed the back end of last season due to injury and has attracted plenty of interest from academy sides over the summer but he still has a year remaining on his current deal at Victoria Park.

4. Tom Crawford - Hartlepool United

Didn't feature during the latter stages of the promotion season but remains contracted for the upcoming campaign.

