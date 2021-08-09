Hartlepool United's League Two rivals Harrogate Town hit by coronavirus

After opening their League Two campaign with a 3-2 win over Rochdale, several members of the Harrogate squad will now have to self-isolate in line with Government and EFL guidance.

This means, Town's Carabao Cup first round match against Rochdale on Tuesday night has been postponed. If the fixture is not able to be re-arranged ahead of the second round of fixtures on the week commencing 23 August, Harrogate will have to forfeit the tie.

Harrogate’s upcoming League Two trips to Crawley Town and Leyton Orient on August 14 and 17 respectively will also have to be rearranged.

Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

An EFL statement read: “Following discussions with the Club, the League has agreed to Harrogate’s request to rearrange the League fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will confirmed in due course.”

