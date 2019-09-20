Hartlepool United's National League fixture against Solihull Moors moved due to Scottish Challenge Cup tie
Hartlepool United’s National League match against Solihull Moors has been rearranged.
Friday, 20th September 2019, 15:41 pm
The match due to take place on Tuesday, October 29 at Victoria Park has now been pushed back a week due to Solihull’s progression in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Scottish Challenge Cup.
The Moors will be playing a fourth round tie against Rangers Colts that week before making the journey to the north east the following Tuesday.
Pools will now host last season’s National League runners-up on Tuesday, November 5 (7:45pm kick-off).