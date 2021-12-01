Sweeney has been in interim charge at the Suit Direct Stadium for the last month following Dave Challinor’s sudden exit from the club.

Sweeney was tasked with buying the club time to find a suitable replacement for Challinor and has taken control of first team duties for seven games before rounding off his spell in temporary charge in tonight's Papa John’s Trophy second round tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sweeney’s presence around the club is felt both on and off the field and supporters will be keen to know what lies in the 38-year-old’s immediate future.

Antony Sweeney looks set to remain in a key role with Hartlepool United (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And upon being appointed as the club’s new manager, Lee has suggested Sweeney will continue to have an important role to play at the club.

“Tony Sweeney has done an absolutely amazing job, he’s been fantastic since taking over in the interim and I've had many conversations with him on what his belief with the squad is,” Lee told the club website.

“He’ll still be in that role. He’s key for us. He’ll give us every bit of information we need and he’ll still be first team coach and still be out on the grass with us.

“Long term he’ll be involved with the academy which we’re looking to bring back and will be massive for the club, but short term he’s going to be in the same role.

“The potential is there, and over the next month or so we want to look at what we can do with the players in this squad at the moment.”

