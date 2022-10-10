But, despite that, the table certainly looks better than it did a few weeks ago with the first win finally coming and Pools now outside the drop zone.

The big question for all fans is of course, can United stay there when the season ends?

Elsewhere, Stevenage moved to the top of the table as their great run shows no signs of faltering, while Salford City are also looking well-placed.

Grimsby, Carlisle and Tranmere all enjoyed wins as the play-off places tightened up.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+31) Promotion chances: 67% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27) Promotion chance: 59% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 48% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 79pts (+20) Promotion chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales