Pools finished runners-up in Group A ensuring they would be on the road in the knockout stage of the competition and were handed a tough looking draw against League One Wednesday in Saturday’s draw.

Darren Moore’s Owls qualified for the next stage having topped Group H with maximum points after victories over Newcastle United U21’s, Mansfield and Harrogate Town.

Pools could bank £20,000 if they were to win their tie in South Yorkshire adding to the £40,000 they have earned for making it to the second round of the competition.

Hartlepool United will travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

The two sides last met in 2012 but of course the most famous meeting between Pools and the Owls came in the 2005 League One play-off final where Wednesday sealed promotion to the Championship in extra-time at the Millennium Stadium with a 4-2 win in front of almost 60,000 supporters.

