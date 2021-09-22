Hartlepool United's 'plateau' expected by manager Dave Challinor

Pools have won one of their last four League Two matches, scoring just once.

Saturday’s goalless draw at Oldham Athletic was Hartlepool’s first away point of the new league season but Challinor admitted it was his side’s ‘least effective’ performance of the season.

The Pools boss wants more from his players all over the pitch, but with the club still sitting sixth in the table, he is taking the side’s current ‘plateau’ in his stride.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 18th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I look at the last three performances and we have been flat and you knew at some point there would be a bit of a plateau because we’ve came into the league carrying momentum forward and people put things in place to try and stop you,” he told The Mail.

“We then have little niggles and things like that so there is always going to be a bit of a concern around putting the ball in the net but everyone has got to take some responsibility for that.

"I’m looking at the centre-backs and our set-pieces which are into good areas but I can’t remember a Lidds [Gary Liddle] or a Byrner [Neill Bryne] getting in there and having a good chance. We have to do better with that bit too.

"Scoring goals and not conceding goals is something that applies across the board, not just players in certain positions.

"Yes, there is going to be more pressure on the strikers to score but everyone has got to take a bit of the responsibility.”

