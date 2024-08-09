1 . Adam Smith

Leading the race to start against Yeovil after signing last week. The 31-year-old, who was born in Sunderland and spent time in Middlesbrough's academy, has spent the entirety of pre-season with Pools, playing three times. He saved a late spot-kick from South Shields skipper Robert Briggs in a thumping win over the Mariners and produced a point-blank stop to deny Scunthrope's Will Evans as Pools edged past last season's National League North runners-up. He is a good size, towering over rival Joel Dixon, and has impressed with his kicking and command of his area, although he has not been stretched on too many occasions. He knows Sarll well, having made 50 appearances for his Yeovil side, helping the Glovers reach the National League play-offs. The pair established a close relationship following the tragic suicide of Yeovil captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died. Smith has made almost 250 career appearances and has won two promotions, impressing as Northampton ascended to League One in 2016. The last few seasons have been somewhat more barren, with a short spell at Stevenage followed by two years at Morecambe, where he was used mostly as a back-up. Sarll initially insisted that he did not intend to sign Smith but later changed his mind, suggesting that his impressive pre-season performances convinced him to complete a deal. No doubt the lack of goalkeeping options as well as the imminent return of the National League were also factors. Smith, who signs on a short term contract, might not be the most glamorous signing, but his experience, relationship with Sarll and decent displays this summer make him, in all likelihood, the best option in-between the sticks. Photo: Frank Reid