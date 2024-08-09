Hartlepool United's squad assessed ahead of new National League season
By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:35 GMT
Hartlepool United begin their National League campaign on Saturday with a long trip to Yeovil following a summer full of change, with manager Darren Sarll replacing Kevin Phillips, nine players leaving and seven new faces, so far, arriving at Victoria Park. So, how is the Pools squad shaping up?
Leading the race to start against Yeovil after signing last week. The 31-year-old, who was born in Sunderland and spent time in Middlesbrough's academy, has spent the entirety of pre-season with Pools, playing three times. He saved a late spot-kick from South Shields skipper Robert Briggs in a thumping win over the Mariners and produced a point-blank stop to deny Scunthrope's Will Evans as Pools edged past last season's National League North runners-up. He is a good size, towering over rival Joel Dixon, and has impressed with his kicking and command of his area, although he has not been stretched on too many occasions. He knows Sarll well, having made 50 appearances for his Yeovil side, helping the Glovers reach the National League play-offs. The pair established a close relationship following the tragic suicide of Yeovil captain Lee Collins, who was just 32 when he died. Smith has made almost 250 career appearances and has won two promotions, impressing as Northampton ascended to League One in 2016. The last few seasons have been somewhat more barren, with a short spell at Stevenage followed by two years at Morecambe, where he was used mostly as a back-up. Sarll initially insisted that he did not intend to sign Smith but later changed his mind, suggesting that his impressive pre-season performances convinced him to complete a deal. No doubt the lack of goalkeeping options as well as the imminent return of the National League were also factors. Smith, who signs on a short term contract, might not be the most glamorous signing, but his experience, relationship with Sarll and decent displays this summer make him, in all likelihood, the best option in-between the sticks. Photo: Frank Reid
A National League title winner with Barrow and a bona fide Bluebirds legend, Dixon has fallen on hard times since leaving Cumbria. He secured a lucrative move to Bolton but failed to make much of an impact during his two years in Greater Manchester, making a costly mistake in a 1-0 defeat to Pools in the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy; Wanderers boss Ian Evatt labelled Botlon's performance as "unforgivable" and Dixon was out the door four months later. He arrived at Pools last summer in a bid to revive his faltering career following the departure of the much-maligned Ben Killip. He beat Pete Jameson to the number one shirt but was dropped after a series of unconvincing displays, culminating in a late error which cost Pools a point at Chesterfield. He returned to the side in October but continued to struggle with his confidence, kicking and command of his area and lost his place again under Kevin Phillips; in all, he kept just one clean sheet in 26 games. The 30-year-old was transfer-listed in April but has enjoyed a mini renaissance this summer and, at one stage, looked like he could be in the XI for this weekend's National League opener at Yeovil. While his pre-season performances have been much-improved, he still demonstrated one or two nervous moments although, to his credit, he also made a series of impressive saves, especially when thwarting South Shields hitman Paul Blackett on numerous occasions. Seems that he will miss out to Smith. Photo: Frank Reid
The teenage goalkeeper is one for the future and is unlikely to have too much of a role to play this season. The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Shildon last term, keeping seven clean sheets in 14 games and helping the Railwayman reach the Northern League Division One play-offs. Mazfari, who spent time at Huddersfield and has represented England Schoolboys, is set to spend the upcoming campaign on loan at Redcar. He will continue to train with Pools while pursuing regular football in North Yorkshire. Photo: Keith Handley
Assuming he features in Saturday's trip to Yeovil, Dodds will be back in competitive action for the first time in almost a year after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in last August's win over AFC Fylde. At the time he trudged off, Pools were within minutes of rising to the top of the National League table; his long absence, while not the only reason, was a major factor in their subsequent slide down the division. Luke Hendrie, Charlie Seaman, Kwaku Oduroh, Alex Lacey and Manny Onariase all struggled to fill the 23-year-old's boots as Pools were found wanting down the right hand side until the introduction of teenager Louis Stephenson, who is set to provide his main competition this season. While it was expected that his minutes might be limited this summer, Dodds has featured regularly in pre-season and has shown no sign of any sort of mental hangover; although he hasn't yet had too many chances to remind supporters of his explosive pace, he has looked strong, determined and healthy. Most of his 24 Pools appearances so far have come on the right of a back three but he looks set to line up at right-back, his preferred position, under Sarll. He probably won't consider himself quite out of the woods until he gets through a couple of competitive games, but a fully fit Dodds has the potential to be one of the National League's most exciting full-backs. Photo: Frank Reid
