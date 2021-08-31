Hartlepool United's summer transfer business review: All 11 signings assessed

Following the club’s promotion to League Two, Dave Challinor was able to tie down the majority of his promotion winning squad that he wanted to keep.

Rhys Oates, Luke Armstrong and Ryan Johnson leaving have particularly been viewed as big misses but so far the side seem to be managing rather well.

Three wins from their opening four matches sees Pools sitting fifth in the League Two table with a game in hand on three of the four teams above them.

The club has been bolstered by some experienced additions and shrewd loan signings.

Pools head into September with a large squad of players which Dave Challinor will hope sees his side through until the start of the January transfer window.

Although the window is about to close, Pools will still be able to sign free agents.

Here's an assessment of Pools’ summer transfer window signings…

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. HARTLEPOOL, UK. AUGUST 28TH Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Hartlepool United's Gavan Holohan celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Carlisle United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. Reagan Ogle The first player through the door this summer was 22-year-old Australian defender Reagan Ogle following his release from Accrington Stanley. He has been limited to just two substitute appearances in League Two so far with his role in the squad seeming to be as wing-back cover for Jamie Sterry at this early stage in the season. Ogle spent last season on loan in the National League at Altrincham and played against Pools in a 1-1 draw back in March. He’s one of several players still waiting for an opportunity to really impress at Pools. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

3. Martin Smith Sunderland-born midfielder Martin Smith signed for Pools following his release from Chesterfield. The 25-year-old had previously spent time on trial at Pools as a youngster before joining Northern Ireland side Coleraine. Similar to Ogle, Smith’s EFL experience is limited to being a bit part player at the likes of Swindon Town and Salford City. Smith is still waiting to make his league debut for Pools with the form of Nicky Featherstone, Gavan Holohan and Mark Shelton seeing him slightly down the pecking order. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson Photo Sales

4. Neill Byrne The only player Pools have paid a transfer fee for so far this summer. The Irish centre-back joined from FC Halifax Town in mid-July, spending the majority of pre-season at the club. The 28-year-old has started every league game for Pools so far this season and has been a solid presence on the right of the back three with his aerial ability and tidiness in possession making him an arguable upgrade from Lewis Cass who occupied the same position last season.Having worked with Dave Challinor previously at AFC Fylde, it’s clear the Pools boss trusts the defender who has quickly won fans over with some resolute defensive displays. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales