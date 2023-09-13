Watch more videos on Shots!

Harrington is into his third year as a Premier League official after being promoted in the summer of 2021 following a standout year in the EFL during the 2020-21 campaign, which culminated in Hartlepool’s top official being handed the League One play-off final between Blackpool and Lincoln City before his promotion.

Harrington has enjoyed two seasons in the Premier League but will be demoted to fourth official duty this weekend after being part of the VAR team who allowed Nathan Ake’s goal to stand during Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Fulham earlier this month – a goal which restored the lead for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ake headed the ball into the bottom corner which narrowly passed Manuel Akanji, who was standing in an offside position and obstructing the view of Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but Harrington upheld referee Michael Oliver's decision of a goal.

Hartlepool referee Tony Harrington has been demoted to fourth official duty for the forthcoming round of Premier League fixtures. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

This season, referees' governing body, the PGMOL, and the Premier League are releasing in-game audio from officials.

And when asked about the decision, referee’s chief Howard Webb told Match Officials Mic'd Up: “We think its’ a clear situation of offside.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t identified on the day, and, of course, the learning from this one will also be shared amongst all of our group because we’re always looking to do better each and every week, and this was an error.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Nathan Ake of Manchester City reacts as Match Referee Michael Oliver consults Assistant Referee Stuart Burt before allowing Manchester City's second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham FC at Etihad Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Webb added: "These are not always easy to call because you're trying to get two pieces of information together – is the player offside, and then the consequence of being in that position.

"From the outset I think this should have been disallowed. It certainly appears Akanji has an impact on Leno, the goalkeeper, who seems to hesitate.

"We think it's a clear situation of offside, unfortunately it wasn't identified on the day. This was an error."