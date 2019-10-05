Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

It means the Teessiders have taken 10 points from their first 11 league games under new head coach Jonathan Woodgate, yet it was the manner of the defeat which will worry supporters most.

The scoreline could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Darren Randolph, as the Blues, who had lost their last three league games, dominated for large spells.

Woodgate admitted after the game Boro’s start hasn’t been good enough but insisted he still believes in his players.

And there was plenty of reaction to the result on social media after the full-time whistle, with some questioning Woodgate’s appointment and others expressing sympathy.

Here are some of the responses:

@adam_jacques: The calls for Woodgate out already are ridiculous BUT Pulis got this same group of players (essentially) to a point within the playoffs last year and we were awful all season. There's a long way to go cliche etc etc but we haven't looked like a team yet at all.

@ollyevans96: The worst thing is there's no anger anymore towards the state Boro are in, it's apathy, which is far, far worse! Gibson has brought it on himself through making so many poor decisions over the past 4 years, and appointing Woodgate is just the latest.

@chrisirwin5: I’m not saying Woodgate is the next Pep but maybe our players aren’t that good? Pulis has 27 yrs experience & is known for getting results with bad players in a boring style. We’ve weakened the squad & want a manager with no experience to do just as well & play better football

@TeessideJosh: I don't know how long you can say Woodgate deserves time while there are no clear signs of what he is even trying to do, unless his vision is to play like every game is his Real Madrid debut

@JohnHammett3: Serious question... has woodgate already lost the dressing room?

@boro_fritzy: You have to feel for woodgate tho, the blame lies with the board in my opinion, no backing for him, hes one of us in this will be hurtin him just like it is us

@jdhill81: Woodgate will no doubt 'tell it like it is' to the media after that but he's obviously not telling the players like it is

@steph_Arnold_93: Woodgate just isn’t the man for the job

@Ranj_khanda: Honestly feel sorry for woodgate, let down by the players again, professional players who can’t do the basics right!

@carbokib: Boro are in absolute freefall, i don’t even think pulling the parachute cord will stop us.