'He's a lot more than just goals' - Hartlepool United's Craig Hignett reacts to the permanent signing of former Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba

Craig Hignett thinks Nicke Kabamba is worth more than just goals to Hartlepool United, following the confirmation of the striker's permanent move to the Super 6 Stadium.

The 26-year-old former Portsmouth frontman netted seven times in just 17 games for Pools, following his January loan switch from Havant & Waterlooville.

But, despite that impressive tally, Hignett knows the contribution of the player cannot simply be judged on his goals - he's much more than that to Pools.

"The time Nicke has had on loan here has been excellent and he’s obviously had a good goalscoring record for us," said the manager.

"He’s a lot more than just goals though. He’s similar in work rate to Luke James; he really works his socks off and makes life hard for defenders.

"He’s a physical presence up front, he’s athletic, he can run and, above all else, he’s the type of character we want at the football club so we’re delighted he’s decided to join."

This represents the first piece of business by manager Hignett this summer, with plenty more set to follow.

“It was very important to get this deal sorted," Hignett told the club website.

“I think he’s always been keen to sign. He’s been up here and seen how we do things as a club and he’s really enjoyed himself from the word go.

“He threw himself in to the loan move and showed what a good character he is. He’s been absolutely different class and had no problems settling in right from the start.

“Obviously he’s had some family issues to discuss and make sure it’s the right thing for him but we’re really pleased that the deal is now done and I am sure the supporters will be too.”