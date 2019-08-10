Head coach Jonathan Woodgate names a Middlesbrough starting XI for the future
Jonathan Woodgate isn’t just looking at the here and now, and is already planning for the future at Middlesbrough.
By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 07:24
During Wednesday’s press conference, the Boro boss reiterated that he wants to promote ‘young, hungry’ players at the Riverside, following the arrivals of three outfield players under the age of 23 this summer. When the TV cameras were turned off, Woodgate even ran through a starting XI consisting of Boro’s young prospects. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the players he mentioned.