Hartlepool United have received one red card so far this season.Hartlepool United have received one red card so far this season.
Here are the dirtiest side's in the National League this season and how Hartlepool United's record compares to York City, Oxford City, Kidderminster Harriers, Bromley and Southend United - in pictures

There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around the league there has been 1,077 yellow cards, 29 double bookings and 26 straight red cards.

So how does Pools’ discipline compare to the rest of the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from worst to best discipline.

Y: 53 DB: 1 R:3

1. Ebbsfleet United - 71pts

Y: 53 DB: 1 R:3 Photo: Henry Browne

Y:54 DB:0 R:3

2. Borehamwood - 69pts

Y:54 DB:0 R:3 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 43 DB::3 R:3

3. AFC Fylde - 67pts

Y: 43 DB::3 R:3 Photo: Dan Mullan

Y: 48 DB: 1 R: 3

4. Bromley - 66pts

Y: 48 DB: 1 R: 3 Photo: David Price

