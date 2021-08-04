Here is Hartlepool United's odds to be PROMOTED from League Two next season - compared to Sutton United, Scunthorpe United and Barrow
Ahead of the League Two opening weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for promotion to the third tier. How likely is it that Hartlepool could achieve consecutive promotions?
Hartlepool United enjoyed a spectacular 2020/21 campaign – winning promotion to League Two alongside Sutton United.
Hartlepool may be expected to be fighting relegation next season, but how likely are they to win back-to-back promotions? Do the bookies favour them over the sides that narrowly avoided relegation?
We have all the League Two odds below:
