Here is when Hartlepool United will host Rortherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy
Hartlepool United have confirmed the date for their Papa John’s Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United.
Pools will welcome the League One leaders to the Suit Direct Stadium on Wednesday, March 9 with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Graeme Lee’s side booked their spot in the last four with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Charlton Athletic who became the latest high profile team to fall to Pools during their remarkable cup run.
Pools have seen off Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers in previous knockout rounds with Paul Warne’s side now all that stands between them and a trip to Wembley Stadium.
The fixture with Rotherham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with the winner facing either Wigan Athletic or Sutton United in the final on April 3.
Pools are aiming for another huge scalp this weekend when they take on Premier League side Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will be backed by 4,700 supporters in the capital.