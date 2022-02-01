Pools will welcome the League One leaders to the Suit Direct Stadium on Wednesday, March 9 with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Graeme Lee’s side booked their spot in the last four with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Charlton Athletic who became the latest high profile team to fall to Pools during their remarkable cup run.

Pools have seen off Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers in previous knockout rounds with Paul Warne’s side now all that stands between them and a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will host Rotherham United in the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The fixture with Rotherham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with the winner facing either Wigan Athletic or Sutton United in the final on April 3.

Pools are aiming for another huge scalp this weekend when they take on Premier League side Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup where they will be backed by 4,700 supporters in the capital.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.