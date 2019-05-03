Tony Pulis

Here's the coaches who've won the most Championship Manager of the Month awards in the competition's history

Chris Wilder has just been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for April, picking up the award for the second time this season

Here's the managers who've won this award the most times in the competition's history...

Sheffield United x2

1. Chris Wilder 2

Sheffield United x2
Sunderland x2

2. Roy Keane - 2

Sunderland x2
Stoke City: x3

3. Tony Pulis - 3

Stoke City: x3
Derby County x2, QPR x1

4. Steve McClaren - 3

Derby County x2, QPR x1
