News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Here's 29 pictures of Hartlepool United fans backing their beloved team over the seasons

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Nov 2022, 14:58 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 07:40 BST

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

We’ve nipped into the archives this week to bring you these pictures of Hartlepool fans enjoying backing their side.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Pools today, here.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

1. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023. Photo: Chris Donnelly

Photo Sales
Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

2. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023. Photo: Chris Donnelly

Photo Sales
Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

3. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023. Photo: Chris Donnelly

Photo Sales
Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

4. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023. Photo: Chris Donnelly

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Hartlepool