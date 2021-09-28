Pools earned their shot at League Two in dramatic fashion with a penalty shootout victory over Torquay United in the National League promotion final in June but no fewer than 13 of Pools’ promotion winning squad have left the club this summer including goal scoring duo Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates.

It has left Challinor frustrated as his side try to negotiate their way through to the January transfer window where he can no doubt reassess his squad despite Pools making a positive start to life back in the Football League.

But here at The Mail we thought we would look back at some of those players who helped get Pools back to the big-time last season and see where they’re at now following their Victoria Park exit.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Brad James - Middlesbrough Goalkeeper James will be welcomed back to Victoria Park with open arms whenever he chooses following his heroics in last season's National League promotion final shootout. After being at fault for Lucas Covolan’s equaliser for Torquay United in the fifth minute of stoppage time James redeemed himself with a stunning penalty save to deny Matt Buse and send Hartlepool back to the Football League. James returned to his parent club Middlesbrough where he remains this season. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

2. Henrich Ravas - FK Senica Ravas joined Pools on-loan in October last season and made 10 league appearances for the club following injury to Ben Killip late in the season. Ravas would lose his spot to James towards the end of the season before returning to Derby County in the summer. The 24-year-old has since moved onto Slovakian team Senica on a free transfer. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

3. Aaron Cunningham - Without a club Centre back Cunningham spent last season on-loan with National League North side Blyth Spartans before an injury in February derailed his campaign. The 23-year-old is without a club having left Victoria Park in the summer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Ryan Johnson - Port Vale Johnson was a regular in the Pools defence last season featuring 37 times in all competitions scoring five times. After a number of unsuccessful loan deals Johnson’s time at Victoria Park has been his defining season to date before moving to Port Vale following Pools’ promotion to League Two. Johnson has made just two starts for Vale so far this season but could come up against Pools on November 27 when Challinor’s side visit Vale Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales