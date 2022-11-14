Here's how unlucky defeat at Stevenage has impacted Hartlepool United's predicted points total and finish - plus where Gillingham, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Rochdale are tipped to finish: in pictures
It was another battling display from Hartlepool United at the weekend – but another defeat after they went down 1-0 at Stevenage.
But it could have gone much worse for Pools, with rivals Rochdale, Colchester, Harrogate and Gillingham all losing as well.
It leaves Pools still in the drop zone by just one point and still plenty of room to believe that they can get out of trouble.
But are United going up to get into the survive? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
