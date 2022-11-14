But it could have gone much worse for Pools, with rivals Rochdale, Colchester, Harrogate and Gillingham all losing as well.

It leaves Pools still in the drop zone by just one point and still plenty of room to believe that they can get out of trouble.

But are United going up to get into the survive? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Pools survive?

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29) Promotion chance: 76% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17) Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales