Hartlepool United remain in the League Two drop zone after a late defeat at Stevenage.

Here's how unlucky defeat at Stevenage has impacted Hartlepool United's predicted points total and finish - plus where Gillingham, Harrogate Town, Colchester United and Rochdale are tipped to finish: in pictures

It was another battling display from Hartlepool United at the weekend – but another defeat after they went down 1-0 at Stevenage.

By Stephen Thirkill
39 minutes ago

But it could have gone much worse for Pools, with rivals Rochdale, Colchester, Harrogate and Gillingham all losing as well.

It leaves Pools still in the drop zone by just one point and still plenty of room to believe that they can get out of trouble.

But are United going up to get into the survive? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Pools survive?

Get all your latest Pools news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+29)

Promotion chance: 76%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 52% Play-off chances: 34%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Stevenage - 80pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 36%

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Swindon Town - 77pts (+17)

Promotion chance: 40% Play-off chance: 36%

Photo: Chris Holloway

