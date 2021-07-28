Here's what Dave Challinor said about Hartlepool United's trialists following 2-1 defeat at Blyth Spartans

Goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, an unnamed left-sided centre-back and striker Caolan Lavery were the three trialists who all played the full 90-minutes at Croft Park.

Former Yeovil Town goalkeeper Adam Smith has also been training with the club and was on the bench at Blyth.

Young midfielder Olly Scott has also been training at Pools but manager Dave Challinor has said the aforementioned players are just training at the club for the time being.

Trialist Caolan Lavery in action during Blyth Spartans 2-1 HUFC pre-season friendly. 27-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

"Adam has been in with us as has Shaun,” Challinor told The Mail. "They’ve been training with us and that’s where it is.

"In this part of pre-season you need numbers which is why they’ve been in. We’ve had young Harry [Close] in with us, Olly in with us but there’s nothing to report there.”

Defender Jake Lawlor was also named on the bench and is expected to feature at Dunston UTS on Friday evening. The former Salford City and Harrogate Town man is likely to be confirmed as a Pools player ahead of the new League Two season along with striker Mark Cullen.

“When players are signed, we’ll release that they are signed,” Challinor added. “But for me I’d rather just name everyone and get it out there rather than just putting ‘trialist’ because people either just guess or say who they are anyway so it makes no difference for me.

"But I know other people [at the club] want to do it differently.”

