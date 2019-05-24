Highly-rated Hartlepool United teenager eyes first-team debut as he pens first professional deal

Goalkeeper Brad Young has signed his first professional contract at Hartlepool United - and he's already got his eyes on a first-team call.

The highly-rated 17-year-old knocked back interest from a League One club to put pen to paper on a deal with Pools, where he has been since the age of 13.

And after sealing his "dream" deal, ambitious Young admits he's in a hurry to make his Hartlepool debut.

Speaking to the club website, Young said: "It’s a brilliant feeling to sign the contract, this is what I have dreamed of all my life.

“When you start out playing football as a kid, it’s all you ever want to do to become a professional football – it’s the career I have always wanted to have.

“I have loved every minute since I came to the club as an under-13 and have worked under some great coaches along the way – in particular, Chris Errington and Ross Turnbull have worked closely with me, really helped me to develop and given me the best chance.

“I am delighted to be staying with my local club and I now I want to keep on making progress.

“I have worked hard to get where I am, but I know that the hard work really starts now – I feel like I am starting afresh, and I want to push on as much as I can.

“I want to make my first-team debut somewhere down the line so I am going to do everything I can to give myself the best opportunity to do that.”