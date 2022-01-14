Carver joins from National League North side Southport and became Graeme Lee’s first signing as Pools boss earlier this week.

Carver, 28, has made a career for himself in non-league after leaving Accrington Stanley in 2016 and has now been handed an opportunity to return to the Football League with Pools.

Carver could be in line to make his debut for the club when they travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers this weekend, but just what can Pools fans expect from Carver?

Marcus Carver joined Hartlepool United this week after a successful spell in the National League North. MI News & Sport Ltd

While here at the Hartlepool Mail we gave our verdict on Pools' new front man and the stats behind his game, we thought it best to also get the view from Southport on their former talisman.

So, we put the questions to Amos Wynn of Southport to find out a little more about Carver and just how he will fit in at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Marcus Carver has joined Hartlepool United, what can Pools fans expect from their new striker?

Carver is a hardworking striker and will help the team out in a number of ways.

Marcus Carver is in line to make his Hartlepool United debut at Bristol Rovers. MI News & Sport Ltd

His 17 goals in all competitions this season have come in a varied number of ways, but all of them have demonstrated his determination.

The most notable strike is probably his wonderful overhead kick in the FA Cup against Chorley, and while Hartlepool fans shouldn’t expect that every week, they will certainly see him putting complete effort in and chasing down the opposition at every opportunity.

Are Southport sad to see him leave?

Carver will no doubt be a big loss for Southport, and the fans are certainly sad to see him go.

No one could begrudge him such a big move as offers to move to the Football League don’t come along every day, but losing him halfway through a season will, naturally, leave some frustrated.

It’s difficult at any level to find a consistent goal scorer, and no more so than in non-league football. The current Southport squad does include other players who can find the back of the net, so it doesn’t spell a complete disaster for them, but his initial absence could prove noticeable.

He’ll also be hugely missed off the field due to the great bond he created with the supporters.

Carver has enjoyed an excellent first half of the season in the National League North, but can he make the step back up to the Football League?

Of course, this move represents a massive step up for Carver and there is a huge difference between League Two and National League North.

Nonetheless, as cliche as it sounds, the skill of scoring a goal still remains exactly the same.

He will be up against a higher calibre of opponent, but if he’s able to play to his strengths then there is no reason why he can’t adapt to the league.

Due to him previously playing for Accrington Stanley, being at a Football League side will not be a completely new experience for him which will go in his favour.

No one will be expecting him to register the same numbers as he did for Southport in the first half of the season, but he could still be amongst the goals.

Is Carver better as a lone striker or does he prefer to be paired up front?

Carver can be used in multiple ways and has fitted into different systems at Southport during his time with the club.

His ability to put in the hard work, as well as finishing off a move, means he suits being either a lone striker or being paired up.

At times he’s played down the middle with a winger either side of him providing the service.

Some of his most effective performances have come while playing with a partner up front. He worked really well with Jordan Archer during his time at Haig Avenue and should fit in alongside someone at Hartlepool to complement their attack.

Would you expect Carver to hit the ground running? What do you expect from him between now and the end of the season?

He moves to the Suit Direct Stadium in superb form, so the confidence should be there to build on that.

His work rate and desire will instantly be noticeable to Hartlepool fans, which will help him to quickly win them over.

We can’t forget it’s a much higher level, but he should provide some contribution between now and the end of the season.

Realistically, the next few months should be seen as a bedding in period for him and he will do everything he can to make the most of this chance back in the Football League.

As a person, what is Carver like and how do you see him fitting into the dressing room at Pools?

Carver will prove to be a very popular figure in the dressing room and around the club. He should get on well with everyone, he is a really good communicator.

The kind of person he is can be measured by his strong relationship with the Southport fans. He would go out of his way to talk to the supporters and was part of a really good culture at the club. No matter what the result was, he always seemed to make time to applaud those in the stands.

His class can be seen by the fact that he attended Southport’s cup game this week to say his farewells.

