'Hopefully in time, the truth and real facts will come out' - Dave Challinor releases this statement to Hartlepool United fans after his shock exit to Stockport County

Pools fans were left devastated when Challinor left The Vic, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with National League side Stockport County just weeks after he had penned a new three-year deal at Pools.

Challinor had always wanted to manage in the Football League and achieved that dream when he led the club to promotion via the National League play-offs in June.

Challinor released a statement to thank supporters for the memories over the past two years and said he wouldn’t use his message to ‘throw mud at anyone or point score’.

Former Pools boss Dave Challinor.

He added that over time he hoped supporters would see his side as to why he left, though didn’t go into any detail – yet.

Pools chairman Raj Singh will be recording a video Q&A on the club website in the coming days and may shed some further light on the exit, at least from the club’s view.

Challinor told Pools fans - via a statement released through BBC Tees Sport - “Poolies,

"I'm not going to use this message to throw mud at anyone or point score. Nor am I going to attempt to justify the really tough decision I've had to make.

"Hopefully in time, the truth and real facts will come out that may help you understand more why I made that decision.

"The connection I had with you was special and I can understand the disappointment you are currently feeling.

"I hope that in time you can recognise and reflect positively on the special experiences we have shared over the past two years.

"June 20th, 2021, is a day that will live with me for the rest of my life as well as the weeks following that, I will always look back in pride at playing a part in getting the club back where it belongs.

"There are some good people at the club who really care for it and I know that will remain.

"I just wanted to thank all you supporters, volunteers, playing and management staff for the role they played, I appreciate it more than you can ever imagine.

"Remember, it's your club and that will never change. NSD. Dave Challinor. ”

Antony Sweeney is taking charge of the club on a caretaker basis and will lead Pools again in the FA Cup first round tie with Wycombe Wanderers at The Vic on Saturday afternoon.

Early frontrunners for the job include former Newcastle United coach Andy Woodman.

The first game of his second spell in charge saw him secure a 1-0 victory over Everton under-21s and help Pools progress to the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

"I’m in a better place this time around because I know what to expect and I’m two years further down the line of addressing the players and working with them, two years further of knowing how games go and tweaks in formations and what substitutions to make etc,” Sweeney told The Mail.

“In general, being two years older, two years wiser, two years more experienced has helped."

