'Hopefully we can get Hartlepool back where we feel we belong' - Nicky Featherstone reacts to penning new Pools deal

Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone has one eye on the Football League, after penning a new one-year extension.

Featherstone has not little other than struggle during his five-year spell at Pools, but he’s hoping with Craig Hignett at the helm things will turn out different next season.

Reacting to his new deal, Featherstone told the club website: “I am delighted to have signed.

“There were lots of reasons I wanted to stay but one of the main ones is that I am determined to help deliver some success to the supporters.

“I really want to be a part of a team that can bring back the good times to this club because I know that it’s been a bit of a struggle over recent years, as much off the pitch as on it at times.

“The Club is moving in the right direction now though; the owners, the management, the players and the fans all seem to pulling in the same direction and hopefully we can get Hartlepool back where we feel we belong.”

Featherstone follows in the footsteps of skipper Ryan Donaldson, Liam Noble, Luke Williams, Gavan Holohan and Myles Anderson in agreeing new terms.

The future of Carl Magnay, currently away on holiday, remains up in the air – although the club are in negotiations with the veteran defender.

Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes and Ben Killip have been signed by manager Hignett this summer.

Scott Loach has been released, as well as the likes of Conor Newton, Lewis Hawkins and Jake Cassidy.